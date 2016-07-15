Google To Help You Register To Vote

Google announced today a new search feature aimed to help users in the US find information on where to register to vote in their state.
Users need to type “register to vote” in the search box and Google will display detailed information on how to register in each US state including requirements and deadlines.
Also, Google is adding information about the upcoming Republican and Democratic National Convention. You can view event schedule, speakers, candidates, relevant social media posts and a Youtube live stream video.
