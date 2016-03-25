Google Maps on iOS Gets Uber Integration

Google has finally updated their Google Maps App on iOS to include Uber integration directly in its collection of travel options.

If you live in the U.S., you will find the new Uber as a travel option when you are looking for direction to a specific place. If you select the Uber icon, a list of available cars will appear along with time away from your location and estimated charge. You will also have the option to select Uber X, or display Uber XL or Uber Black. Once you make a selection, Google will take you to the Uber App to complete your transaction.

This is the most notable change in a list of updates Google recently released to its Google Maps for Android and iOS.

In addition to Uber, in some other countries, Google Maps will display additional taxi options such as 99Taxi in Brazil, Mytaxi in Germany and Spain and Gett in the UK.