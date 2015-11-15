Apple Updates Its App Store Search Engine

App store developers have noticed changes in the results when conducting searches using the App store search engine. According to reports last Friday, many developers reported results for direct app searches are more relevant and going more deeper than title or meta keywords.

According to a report on TechCrunch, Apple started making behind the scene changes to the way the App Store search engine algorithm works on Nov 3rd.

Apple App Store algorithm relied on changes in the Top Charts in free, paid, and top grossing apps in the past and by categories.

The new changes focus on how apps are returned when users type in keywords. It is important for the success of Apple app store to show the user related results to their searches and give them the best possible app that matches what they are looking for.

With so many apps crowding the App Store now, it is critical for the success of app developers, and the user experience to have a more intelligent search. According to studies, at least half of iOS apps are found through search.

Getting into the top charts is becoming harder and it is now more crucial for ranking high in search results than charts.