New Apple Indoor Survey App Map Helps Create Indoor Maps

Here is an app you can’t find, at least for now.

Apple has been quietly working on an Indoor mapping app to help business owners map out their venues using just their iPhone. The app was discovered by app store developer Steve Troughton-Smith. The app is buried in the app store and doesn’t even appear in search. You can access it using this direct link.

Well this is an Apple app I’ve not seen before! pic.twitter.com/A3BNYEq6yH — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) November 1, 2015



“Enable indoor positioning within a venue using the Indoor Survey App,” according to iTunes. “By dropping ‘points’ on a map within the Survey App, you indicate your position within the venue as you walk through. As you do so, the Indoor Survey App measures the radio frequency (RF) signal data and combines it with an iPhone’s sensor data.”

Apple also snapped a startup WiFiSLAM for $20 million in 2013. WiFiSLAM’s tech analyzes and tracks RF signals from Wi-Fi access points to accurately determine a user’s location. They also filed number of patents covering indoor navigation and positioning according to Apple Insider.

For now, the app seems to be only enterprise facing app only. I won’t be surprised to see something similar for consumer to let them contribute to Maps in the near future.