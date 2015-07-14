Google Tests Hotel Booking

Google has been quietly testing hotel booking feature on their Google.com/hotels site according to the travel news site Tnooz.

The company is seeking to have hotel seekers find their hotel and complete their reservation without leaving Google. Today, Google direct users to the hotel website or a 3rd party travel agency.

It’s unknown if Google is using a 3rd party booking service or building its own. According to Tnooz, Google booking strategy is similar to the Instant Booking used by TripAdvisor. However, similar to TripAdvisor, Google faces similar challenges in getting hotels to participate in its booking tool.

I took the new booking tool for a test drive. I searched for hotels in the Washington DC area. Basically, wanted to try to duplicate the same results appeared in other reports.

First few results showed sponsored ads by Hilton.com. Clicking on the Book button will direct you to Hilton to complete your booking.

After the first couple of listings, you will see results from other hotels. I selected the Book on the Hotel Rouge and saw two different options. First option allows you to go to the hotel site to complete your booking. The second option, which was also the cheaper option took you to travel.google.com to complete your booking.

From there, Google will allow you to complete booking your room and complete your payment.

For now, I like the ease and convenience of the process. It will be interested to see how this will impact ad revenue for Google. By some estimates, Expedia and PriceLine contribute to about 5% of Google ad revenue. That’s a large some of money. The other challenge for Google is to see if they will be able to strike deals with large hotel chains to participate in its booking tool.