Using Twitter Cards to Promote Your Brand

Twitter Cards have been around for a while, but with every new update they become more and more powerful for helping us promote our brands. In the beginning, they were merely more eye-catching then your average Tweet. This alone increased clicks, retweets, and favorites. But the new and improved Twitter Cards allow followers to become leads, or even conversions—without ever leaving Twitter.

Let’s look at a few ways that you can use Twitter Cards to help grow your brand.

The Basics

There are several types of Twitter cards that anyone can use for free to increase the visibility of individual tweets. These take the form of blending text with an image to create a sort of preview of the content contained within the attached link. Of these, there are four types:

The Summary Card. This is the default Twitter Card, and it’s perfect for promoting a blog post or website article. The goal is mainly just to make your tweet stand out in your followers’ feeds. It will include a title, a brief description, account attribution, a small image, and a direct link to the article content.

Summary Card with Large Image. For this card, you basically get all the same features as the default Summary Card, but you’ll have a larger image and less description. Great for visual types of content, such as food, fashion, art, travel, and design.

Photo Card. Now the image is even more prominent. You get less description, but there’s a space reserved for a caption. And of course you still get a link back to your site. For the most part, photographers and artist might use these where the picture says everything that you need to say.

Gallery Card. Conventional wisdom says that Gallery Cards are used for visual storytelling, or when you really want to use images to sell a product. You can put up to four photos in a gallery, and each one is clickable to a larger image.

The Fun Stuff

Well, those attention-getting cards are all fine and good to increase general engagement, but if it’s leads, conversions, or more traffic you desire, then Twitter has you covered there, too. To use these powerful tools, you’ll need to set up a Twitter Ads account. And yes, you’ll have to pay for them, but it could be worth it if you’re getting results.

Twitter’s analytics are getting better and better at helping you target your ideal audience. Check yours here (replace username with your Twitter handle without the [email protected] sign):

https://ads.twitter.com/user/USERNAME/tweets

Website Card. This is a good choice if you desire is simply to drive more traffic to your site from Twitter. You’re given photo, room for some ad copy, a call to action button, and a link back to your site. Of course, if you a have a specific goal in mind, you can direct your followers to a landing page or sales page.

Lead Generation Card. This one is really cool because it’s like a mini landing page right on the Twitter feed. You can create a lead magnet and place the offer right inside the tweet. Twitter automatically fills in the users email address from their account information. All they have to do is click once on the button, and like magic, you have a new subscriber.

So what’s the catch? Well, these two types of Cards are expensive. One alternative might be to craft a really compelling Summary Card with Large Image (for free), and then have a retweeting service do the promoting for you instead of Twitter’s native advertising. This will be much less costly and will have the potential to reach many more people. The only downside is that it won’t be as targeted.

Conclusion

Should you be using Twitter Cards? The answer to that simple question is a decisive “yes!” The trickier question is which Twitter Card is right for you and your brand? The chances are, you’ll need to use different ones for different goals. Large Photo Summary cards for brand awareness, Lead Generation Cards to capture emails, and a Website Card to drive traffic, to name a few.

There are other cards available, too, such as Player Cards, which embed audio or video, and App Cards that allow users to download apps with a click. New ones are coming soon, too, so always stay on top of these advertising opportunities. They won’t do the job for you, but they make your efforts many times more effective.