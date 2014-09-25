Google Expands Local Inventory Ads To More Countries

Google’s product listing ads or local inventory ads are now going to be available in the UK, France, Germany, Japan and Australia.

Google Inventory Ads were launched in the U.S last Fall. Local inventory ads help retailers drive foot traffic and sales by showing local product availability, price and store information to shoppers in the area.

According to Google, “83% of shoppers would be more likely to visit a store if they could check the availability of an item online beforehand”.

Merchants can provide product feed to Google Merchant Center. Advertisers only pay for the click on the ad itself but calls made from the local store front are free of charge.

The Local inventory ads also supports products that are only available in store. Store-only ads allow local retailers to promote products that aren’t available online. The desktop ads are appended with a map pin and “In store” annotation.

These ads can drive foot traffic into merchant stores and make your store stand out during holidays when online items go out of stock or last minute shipping costs increase. Store who can take advantage of in store only ads can make their store stand out and drive additional sales.

If you’re a retailer with physical stores and are interested in getting started with local inventory ads, you can learn more about the program here and fill out the interest form.