Facebook To Unveil New Ad Tool Next Week

Facebook plans to unveil a new advertising tool to help advertisers track users across all devices according to the Wall Street Journal. The move comes as brand advertisers move resources away from their Facebook pages in favor of micro sites .

The new tool is expected to be released next Monday at Advertising Week in New York. The product is called Atlas, after the platform Facebook bought from Microsoft last year.

The new tools will enable brand marketers to target ads to users not just on Facebook, but as they move across the web. It will also measure the effectiveness of the ad and which users have seen it and how they interacted with the ad on Facebook services and on third party websites or mobile apps. An advertiser will be able to track where a user first clicked on their ad and on what device they interacted with their product.

Atlas will come with an automated ad-buying tool called a “bidder,” which allows other marketers to buy targeted advertising space offered by Facebook.

According to an anonymous source at Facebook: