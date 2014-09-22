China Blocks DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo, the privacy search engine is no longer accessible in China.

The Founder and CEO of DuckDuckGo, Gabriel Weinberg, confirmed that his search engine was blocked by Chinese regulators. He confirmed this yesterday on Twitter.

@SirSteven @duckduckgo @jasonqng we did get blocked as far as we know — Gabriel Weinberg (@yegg) September 21, 2014

Weinberg says that he is unsure as to why the company got trapped in China’s internet censorship net and they are currently not working with the Chinese officials to try to unblock the search engine in China.

A search on GreatFire.org also shows that DuckDuckGo has been blocked since September 4th in all Chinese regions including Beijing, Shenzen, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang Province and Yunnan Province.